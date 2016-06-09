June 8 XpressWest, the private company proposing
to build a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and Los
Angeles, announced Wednesday that it had terminated its joint
venture with China Railway International, less than nine months
after the deal was announced.
Las Vegas-based XpressWest said the decision to terminate
its relationship with the consortium of Chinese firms stemmed
from problems with "timely performance" and challenges that
China Railway faced "obtaining required authority to proceed
with required development activities."
Privately financed XpressWest was started by Las Vegas
developer Marnell Companies. It formed the joint venture last
September, infusing $100 million into the project.
XpressWest had expected to break ground as soon as this
year.
The announcement is a blow to China, which has built the
world's largest high-speed rail network in less than a decade.
The XpressWest project was seen as a foothold into a burgeoning
U.S. high-speed rail market and an opportunity to showcase
China's technology.
XpressWest's chief executive, Tony Marnell, said in a
statement that his company's "ambitions outpace CRI's ability to
move the project forward timely and efficiently."
The company will now aggressively pursue other development
partnerships and options.
Marnell said the company's biggest challenge has been a
federal funding requirement that high-speed trains be
manufactured in the United States, even though no such trains
are produced in the country.
"This inflexible requirement has been a fundamental barrier
to financing high-speed rail in our country," Marnell said. "Is
our leadership going to force projects throughout the United
States to seek financial support for infrastructure in our
country from foreign governments?"
XpressWest said it was anticipating the completion of
environment work to develop the Southern California portion of
the rail line, with environmental approvals expected by
September.
XpressWest is one of at least three privately financed
high-speed trains proposed to be built in the United States over
the next few years. Companies in Texas and Minnesota also plan
to tap private cash from investors globally, with help from
foreign train makers and governments eager to export train
technology.
The projects rely primarily on partnerships with Japanese or
Chinese firms that face saturated train markets at home.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Leslie Adler)