July 17 A threatened strike on New York's Long Island Rail Road has been averted after a tentative contract agreement was reached on Thursday, one of the labor unions involved in the negotiations said on its website.

"A STRIKE HAS BEEN AVERTED!" the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 589 wrote.

There was no immediate comment from Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it could not confirm that a tentative deal had been reached. (Reporting By Jonathan Allen; Editing by Bill Trott)