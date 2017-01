NEW YORK, July 17 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a threatened Long Island Rail Road strike was averted on Thursday with a tentative agreement reached between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and unions representing rail workers.

"It is my pleasure to announce today that we have settled a four-year dispute," Cuomo said at press conference, flanked by union and MTA negotiators.

