NEW YORK, July 14 Talks to avert a Long Island
Rail Road strike reportedly broke down on Monday and the union
representing workers at the nation's largest commuter railroad
said they are proceeding with plans to strike on July 20.
"No further negotiations are scheduled," union negotiator
Anthony Simon said after announcing that talks with the
Metropolitan Transportation Authority had collapsed, according
to a letter obtained by local media.
The two sides have been talking on and off for four years in
an effort to reach a new contract for the 5,400 unionized LIRR
workers.
A strike would leave 300,000 daily commuters from the New
York City suburbs on Long Island scrambling for alternative
transportation.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg)