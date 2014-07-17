BRIEF-Aercap Holdings announces pricing of $600 mln of senior notes
* Announces pricing of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes
NEW YORK, July 17 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is convening talks on Thursday between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and labor unions in an attempt to avert a Long Island Rail Road strike.
Three days before union bosses for 5,400 workers promised to start a walkout at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Cuomo said in a statement that he had called the two sides to a meeting at his office in New York City.
"I want to make sure I have done everything I can possibly do to avert a strike, so I will now convene a meeting at 10 a.m. at my Manhattan office to continue discussions," Cuomo said in the statement. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Jonathan Allen)
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25,2015
* S&P says Viacom Inc financial risk profile assessment revised to significant; 'BBB-' rating and negative outlook unchanged Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kkMF84)