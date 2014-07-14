NEW YORK, July 14 The head of New York's
Metropolitan Transportation Authority said on Monday a "big
gulf" between union and management proposals has scuttled
contract talks ahead of a possible July 20 Long Island Rail Road
strike.
"We've done the giving. They've done the taking," MTA
Chairman Thomas Prendergast told a news conference after the
unions representing 5,400 workers said negotiations had broken
down.
A strike by the nation's largest commuter railroad would
leave some 300,000 daily commuters from New York's suburbs on
Long Island scrambling for alternative transportation.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)