DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
NEW YORK, July 16 The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and unions representing 5,400 workers on the Long Island Rail Road will continue talks to avert a strike that may affect hundreds of thousands of commuters, both sides said on Wednesday.
"We will all be here and we will have communications back and forth all night long. And we will resume face to face 10 a.m. tomorrow," Anthony Simon, spokesman for the eight-union coalition, told reporters after about six hours of negotiations. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner)
