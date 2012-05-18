* Car shipments up, coal down quatrer-to-date at major
railroads
* Weather, low natural gas prices weigh on coal demand
* Kansas City Southern sees strong growth in Mexico
* Railroad shares little changed
By Nick Zieminski and Scott Malone
May 18 More cars, less coal. That sums up the
shipping trends at the biggest U.S. railroads so far in the
second quarter.
Three of the biggest freight railroads -- Kansas City
Southern, Norfolk Southern Corp and CSX Corp.
-- reported strong growth in auto shipments but weakness
in their key coal-hauling businesses, as they gave mid-quarter
updates to a transportation conference on Friday.
Kansas City Southern's shipments of coal, farm products and
chemicals were weaker than it expected a month ago, but the
company kept its full-year profit forecast unchanged, saying
shipments should pick up once the railroad moves past temporary
factors.
"We had a much more positive outlook 30 days ago," Chief
Financial Officer Michael Upchurch told the Bank of America
Merrill Lynch global transportation conference in Boston.
Second-quarter energy line-haul revenue, including coal, is
now expected to be down by single-digit percentages, down from
earlier expectations of double-digit grow th, the company said.
Its shares were flat at midday.
Second-quarter line-haul revenue, which excludes fuel
surcharges and other items, is a lso e xpected to be down in the
agriculture and mineral category as well as in chemicals and
petroleum. Kansas City Southern expects all categories to show
positive sales gains for the year and the company reaffirmed its
full-year forecast.
Norfolk Southern, whose shares fell 0.6 percent, said car
shipments were up 14 percent from the end of the first quarter
through May 12 and have also driven up shipments of steel.
"We anticipate it remaining that way through the rest of the
year," Chief Executive Wick Moorman told the conference.
Shipments of coal have fallen so far this quarter, down
about 12 percent in Norfolk Southern' s case, which Moorman
blamed on the unseasonably warm weather.
COAL V. NATURAL GAS
Prices for steam or thermal coal used to fire power plants
have slumped almost 20 percent since the start of the year on
weak demand from utilities. The relatively mild U.S. winter
reduced demand for electricity and some plants are switching
from coal as natural gas prices hit historic lows.
This has led to unusually high inventories of coal at some
utilities, prompting them to ask coal producers to defer
deliveries. Several coal companies have announced production
cuts and are idling mines.
Earlier this month, Alpha Natural Resources lowered
its 2012 production target and Chief Executive Officer Kevin
Crutchfield said power plant inventories had risen to over 200
million tons, near record levels. In addition, coal-fired
generation has fallen below 40 percent of U.S. electricity
generation.
CSX, concentrated in the east and Midwestern United States,
said its second quarter will be the most difficult of the year,
with coal volumes down 17 percent so far this quarter as lower
natural gas prices increasingly compete with coal.
"The big driver is lower natural gas," said Fredrik
Eliasson, CSX executive vice president and chief financial
officer. He added declines in CSX's coal business will moderate.
"We do know that utility coal will have a long term place in
our energy supply. We think we're going to stabilize that
decline as we move through the year (but) we're not counting on
a big uptick at this point."
CSX said its long-term target of a 65 percent operating
ratio by 2015 will be harder to reach but remains the company's
No. 1 priority.
CSX is on track to grow earnings this year, Eliasson said. A
healthy auto sector drives chemical and metal shipments and
offsets weak agricultural markets and flat construction markets.
CSX shares were down 1.3 percent.
BOOST FROM 'NEAR-SOURCING'
The strong U.S. auto market is causing carmakers to add
production capacity in Mexico, where most cars are made for
export. Ka nsas City Southern said Friday it expects strong
long-term growth from "near-sourcing," the movement of
manufacturing plants to Mexico from Asia.
More customers prefer a shorter supply chain and lower
transport costs, and see a diminishing advantage to
manufacturing in China. Wage differences between China and
Mexico have narrowed, Upchurch said.
Companies including DuPont , Siemens AG,
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Caterpillar Inc are
expanding in Mexico, with most plants near Kansas City rail
lines. Its vehicle customers in Mexico include Chrysler, Ford
Motor Co, General Motors Co, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
and Volkswagen AG.
The company expects to carry additional auto shipments as
Honda, Mazda Motor Corp, Nissan and Audi
open plants in the next two years.
"The level of activity is extremely high," Upchurch said.
"We'll see more of that traffic coming into the KCS network."
Auto production in Mexico is expected to reach 3.48 million
vehicles in 2015, up more than 1 million from 2011, with the
vast majority destined for export, according to an analysis by
Wallenius & Wilhelmsen Logistics.