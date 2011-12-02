* House/Senate resolutions seek different solutions
* Railroads face Dec 6 deadline in negotiations
WASHINGTON Dec 1 Leaders in the U.S. House of
Representatives and Senate introduced measures on Thursday that
would prevent a possible work stoppage by railroad freight
engineers and other workers next week.
The proposals were different in scope but sought to head
off an impasse on Dec. 6 involving rail unions representing
close to 50,000 workers and negotiators for four major
railroads.
A resolution proposed by Senate Leader Harry Reid, a
Democrat, would extend the negotiating deadline for two months,
until Feb. 8.
A resolution introduced by House Transportation Committee
Chairman John Mica would require unions to accept the contract
recommendations of a presidential board which, under federal
law, was created to produce a settlement.
Most of the 13 unions representing 130,000 workers
initially involved in bargaining agreed to contracts before and
after the appointment of the Presidential Emergency Board,
which became effective in October after mediated talks broke
down.
Government intervention is permitted under federal law in
railroad and airline disputes if an impasse or potential strike
is considered damaging to commerce.
The talks involve workers for CSX Corp , Norfolk
Southern , Union Pacific and Burlington Northern
Santa Fe -- owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc .
Increased healthcare costs have been a sticking point in
the talks, which still involve three labor groups, including
locomotive engineers.
Congress has intervened to end railroad disputes
previously.