WASHINGTON, March 13 Rail operators are going to
great lengths to prevent oil train derailments but the energy
sector must do more to prevent accidents from becoming fiery
disasters, the leading U.S. rail regulator said on Friday.
Oil train tankers have jumped the tracks in a string of
mishaps in recent months that resulted in explosions and fires.
Several of those shipments originated from North Dakota's
Bakken energy fields. Officials have warned that fuel from the
region is particularly light and volatile.
Sarah Feinberg, acting head of the Federal Railroad
Administration, said the energy industry must do more to control
the volatility of its cargo.
"(We) are running out of things that we can put on the
railroads to do," she said. "There have to be other industries
that have skin in the game."
A national safety plan for oil trains, due to be finalized
in May, would require trains to have toughened tankers, advanced
braking and other safety improvements.
The plan, however, would do nothing to mute the dangers of
the fuel itself.
As officials try to prevent mishaps, they will also
highlight the energy companies that supplied crude oil involved
in accidents, Feinberg said.
Officials want to identify publicly "the owner of the
product when we talk about these derailments," she said.
The American Petroleum Institute said it hoped to work with
the rail industry and other stakeholders to prevent mishap.
"Our safety goal, along with the railroads, is zero
incidents," said Brian Straessle, a spokesman for the trade
group.
While U.S. officials have warned for more than 12 months
that Bakken fuel can be volatile, the verdict is mixed on
whether that contributes to the intensity of accidents.
In September, the FRA determined that Bakken crude oil may
be no more explosion-prone than other fuels carried by rail.
Ethanol, a corn-based gasoline additive, "poses a similar,
if not greater, risk as (Bakken) crude oil when released from a
tank car failing catastrophically and resulting in a large
fireball type fire," according to a study from the agency.
On Friday, the FRA said that about 6,000 tankers had a top
valve that allowed small amounts of oil to escape. The agency
said it ordered the fitting to be replaced and said it would
work with industry to identify and replace defective parts more
quickly.
That defect was not believed to have played a role in any
mishaps, the FRA said.
