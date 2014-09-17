WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. Agriculture Secretary
Thomas Vilsack met with Warren Buffett last week to urge the
billionaire investor to make sure his BNSF railroad is ready for
an expected record corn and soy harvest this year.
Vilsack said on Tuesday that Buffett, who heads the
sprawling conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, recognized
the challenge and indicated his company was taking steps.
"I said, 'Warren, you've got to make sure that your railroad
understands what's going on here,'" Vilsack said he told Buffett
during a 45-minute conversation. "There is pressure now, but as
soon as this crop is harvested, there will be more pressure."
Speaking at a conference sponsored by Growth Energy, a
biofuel trade group, Vilsack said BNSF was making "significant"
investments. "It's a long-term issue."
Backlogs along U.S. rail lines became a major concern for a
number of commodities markets this year.
In June, for example, U.S. officials ordered BNSF and
Canadian Pacific Railway Co to report their plans to
clear a backlog of grain cars after months of service delays
blamed on harsh winter weather and high freight demand.
BNSF is a unit of Berkshire Hathaway. The railroad, which
was struggling from the Great Recession when Berkshire bought it
for $26 billion in 2010, returned a $3.8 billion profit last
year.
One major source of profit, oil by rail, has become
controversial, with some commodities producers saying railroads,
including BNSF, are prioritizing the shipments of crude at the
expense of other cargo. This has been denied by
BNSF.
Berkshire Hathaway did not immediately reply to a request
for comment on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific also did not
immediately reply to requests for comment.
Vilsack on Tuesday praised BNSF for its work to improve
service for farmers this year.
"If we had made as much progress with Canadian Pacific, we'd
be in a little bit better place than we are today," he said.
