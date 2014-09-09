WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration on Tuesday issued a proposed rule to prevent the unintended movement of freight trains, one of several measures taken in the past year to improve safety for the movement of crude oil after a series of accidents.

The FRA, part of the Department of Transportation, said its rule would codify many of the requirements included in Emergency Order 28, issued in August 2013 following a deadly accident in Quebec.

The rule will cover most crude oil and various other flammable materials moved by rail in the United States. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)