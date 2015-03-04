March 4 CSX Corp has softened its growth
projections for crude rail shipments as a sustained price slump
has weakened demand, a company executive said Wednesday.
In January, company executives were optimistic that the rout
in U.S. crude oil prices - which have been slashed by more than
half since the summer - would not put a halt to its growing
crude rail business, which has surged in recent years thanks to
high demand from East Coast refiners.
But at two recent public events, the latest at JP Morgan's
Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York on
Wednesday, company executives said things have changed.
"Our crude growth will continue, but probably not at the
level that we had originally anticipated due to the lower crude
prices," Chief Financial Officer Fredrik Eliasson said.
Last month, Eliasson said in a speech that customers have
told the company that low crude oil prices are weakening demand,
putting downward pressure on growth.
CSX spokeswoman Melanie Cost said that despite the weakening
projections, the company still expects year-over-year growth,
but at a "more moderate pace than we've seen the past several
years and more moderately than originally anticipated."
The company does not disclose detailed projections for its
crude rail business, which more than doubled in 2014, according
to a presentation by CSX at the New York conference on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia; editing by
Matthew Lewis)