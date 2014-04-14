WASHINGTON, April 14 Increasing use of railroads
to ship crude oil could disrupt fertilizer cargo this spring as
Midwest farmers prepare for planting, U.S. agriculture leaders
warn, even as one railroad said on Monday it will take steps to
ensure timely deliveries.
The planting season is nearly at hand in states such as the
Dakotas and Minnesota, where soybean, wheat and corn growers
will lay millions of tonnes of fertilizers like nitrogen and
potash that mostly arrive by train.
Those supplies are not stockpiled near the fields and the
farmers rely instead on steady deliveries by rail.
"Since we don't store fertilizer, the next very few weeks
are incredibly important for South Dakota farmers," said state
Agriculture Secretary Lucas Lentsch.
But fertilizer cargo is being waylaid as railroads are
clogged by trains carrying crude and other freight and that
could ultimately jeopardize the fall crop, farmers have warned
lawmakers and other officials.
"If rails are too congested for fertilizer in the weeks
ahead, the problem will solve itself because there won't be
anything to harvest in the fall," said Dave Andresen of Full
Circle Ag, a farm services company in South Dakota.
BNSF Railway Co said on Monday it had assigned
more locomotives and train crews to expedite fertilizer
deliveries so nutrients can arrive at delivery points on time.
"We understand the shortness of the season and the necessity
of timely delivery," the rail operator said in a notice to farm
customers.
CHS Inc, a top farm supplier in the Upper Midwest,
expects to help meet near-term demand for nutrients but is
concerned supplies could dwindle a little later in the growing
season.
"In the early weeks of planting, farmers need a recharge and
the fertilizer sheds need to be stocked up before then," said
Jeff Greseth, the company's head of crop nutrition.
Supply lines have been snarled in part by clearing grain
bins of the remainder of last year's crop and recovering from
harsh winter weather.
Barges ferrying dry fertilizer on the Mississippi River and
into Minnesota have found some waterways frozen over for longer
than normal, Greseth said.
"The ice has some deliveries running a week, 10 days late,"
he said, but an increase in oil-by-rail traffic has also weighed
on the train network.
Rail shipments of crude oil have been on the rise in North
Dakota's Bakken energy patch, where production is nearing 1
million barrels per day, and roughly 72 percent of that fuel
moves on the tracks.
Last week, farmers beseeched federal officials to make sure
rail operators such as BNSF and Canadian Pacific Railway Co
were giving them enough access to the tracks.
The Surface Transportation Board, a regulatory agency that
arbitrates rail disputes, has heard from farmers across the
upper Midwest that a shortage of rail cars and delivery delays
were endangering their livelihoods.
BNSF executives have said service will improve in the years
ahead along with investment and an expected uptick in farm,
crude oil and other commodity shipments.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker in Washington and Julie Ingwersen
in Chicago; Editing by Peter Galloway)