WASHINGTON, June 29 Google and the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration have agreed to use the agency's data to add audio and visual alerts to notify drivers about upcoming railroad crossings on Google's navigation system, the FRA announced on Monday.

The agency also asked four other companies - Apple, Garmin, Tom Tom and AOL's Mapquest - to join similar map partnerships, it said. AOL is owned by Verizon .

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)