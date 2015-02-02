(Corrects that Union Pacific already reported fourth-quarter
results)
WASHINGTON Feb 2 U.S. railroads expect to boost
spending to $29 billion this year to lay track, add engines and
otherwise upgrade a national network tested by a surge in energy
and agriculture deliveries, the leading industry trade group
said on Monday.
The investment announced by the Association of American
Railroads is the second annual increase for a transportation
system that has become a vital tool for North Dakota oil
producers and Midwest farmers enjoying bumper grain crops.
Farmers, miners and oil producers have complained in recent
years that the rail industry is not doing enough to clear
congested lines.
At the urging of regulators and politicians, operators like
BNSF Railway Co, CSX Corp, and Union Pacific
Corp have promised to increase spending to ease
bottlenecks.
The industry spent roughly $27 billion in 2014 and about $25
billion in 2013.
CSX, the third-largest U.S. railroad, on Jan. 13 reported a
higher quarterly profit that was in line with analyst
expectations and said it expected a strong increase in its
freight business and double-digit earnings growth during 2015.
Union Pacific, the nation's number 1 rail operator, last
month reported a 22 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit.
Ed Hamberger, president of AAR, said rail companies rely on
profits to fund investment in a private network that often
serves the public interest.
"Unlike most other transportation modes, freight railroads
rely on their own funds, not taxpayer dollars, to build and
maintain their networks," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)