WASHINGTON, April 17 Oil train operators must
have detailed information on hand about the possible risks of
their cargo in case of an accident and perform more thorough
checks before moving on the tracks, U.S. officials said on
Friday.
Shippers must account for who handled crude oil involved in
any mishap and what the operator knows about the possible
volatility of the cargo, the Federal Railroad Administration
(FRA) said in a letter to the industry.
Rail operators must do more to find flawed tanker wheels and
quickly have them replaced, officials also said.
Early analysis indicates that a defective wheel contributed
to last month's oil train derailment and fire in Galena,
Illinois, according to the FRA.
A national oil train safety plan is due in coming weeks and
will be more comprehensive than Friday's measures.
