By Karl Plume
Oct 8 The top U.S. rail regulator ruled on
Wednesday that all Class 1 railroads operating in the United
States must provide detailed weekly freight service reports, a
decision that cited months of congestion that has hit the grain
and power industries particularly hard.
Carriers must submit detailed data on average train speeds,
dwell times and other service metrics on a temporary basis
beginning on Oct. 22, the Surface Transportation Board said.
They must also jointly submit a narrative summary of operating
conditions at the Chicago gateway, a busy rail hub that is a
choke point in the national network.
The ruling was a victory for the agriculture and power
industries, which have argued for more transparency from rail
carriers about the products they carry on their networks. Some
have accused railroads of prioritizing crude shipments from
shale oil fields in North Dakota over grain and coal, a charge
the carriers deny.
"Today, the STB is taking needed action to hold the
railroads accountable, require more transparency from the
railroads on all products shipped on the rails, and make sure
all products - whether grain, oil, coal or anything else - are
treated equally and fairly in how they are transported," Senator
Heidi Heitkamp, of North Dakota, said.
The STB ruling came after a public hearing last month and
supersedes an earlier STB decision requiring only Canadian
Pacific and BNSF, the top carriers in the congested
northern Plains region, to report service details.
Railroads have argued that they are taking all necessary
steps to improve service, including hiring additional staff and
expanding track capacity. But they have struggled to fully
recover from service slowdowns caused by extremely harsh weather
last winter and soaring demand for hauling crude oil by rail.
"It is unclear how the increased reporting requirements in
today's order will in any way lead to improved service," said
Edward Hamberger, president and chief executive of the
Association of American Railroads.
Carriers have been voluntarily providing the STB with weekly
statistics on terminal dwell times, velocity and the number of
cars online since 1999, he said.
(Additional reporting by Nick Carey and Tom Polansek in
Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)