By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 5 The National Weather Service
issued flood watches and warned of potential mudslides on
Thursday in Northern California foothills already ravaged by
wildfires and drought, saying an "atmospheric river" could bring
up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain to some areas.
The storm is the result of a ribbon of moist air from the
tropics, sometimes known as a "Pineapple Express" that has
churned across the Pacific Ocean to take aim at the West Coast,
National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman said.
Bingaman said rain had already began to fall on Thursday
afternoon in the northeastern-most corner of California and was
expected to move inland throughout the evening and overnight.
She said the Sacramento metro area would likely get hit with
up to several inches (cm) of rain on Friday but coastal
communities such as redding could be deluged with up to 10
inches (25 cm).
"We do have flood watches in effect across much of Northern
California. We foresee flooding near small streams and in some
urban areas, especially where they have poor drainage," Bingaman
said.
Authorities were also keeping a close eye on hillsides left
barren by wildfires, where mud and debris can be brought down by
heavy rain.
Southern California was also expected to get several inches
(cm) of rain, but forecasters were not expecting major flooding
or mudslides.
California has been in the grip of a record-shattering,
multi-year drought that has forced officials to sharply reduce
water supplies to farms and prompted drastic conservation
measures statewide.
Bingaman said the storm would provide a small measure of
relief to the water-starved state but cautioned that the
tropical rainstorm would be too warm to add much to the state's
snow pack, which is critical for providing run-off in the dry
spring and summer months.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)