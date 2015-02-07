(Adds reports of flooding, flight cancellations)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Feb 6 A so-called "atmospheric
river of rain" began falling on Northern California on Friday,
bringing worries about flash floods, high winds and mudslides
but offering little relief to a state that has been left parched
by several years of drought.
The storm, also known as a "Pineapple Express" because it
develops from a ribbon of moist air moving across the Pacific
Ocean, was forecast to dump as much as 10 inches (25 cm) of rain
in coastal mountains.
National Weather Service meteorologist Austin Cross said
more than three inches (7.5 cm) of rain had been already
recorded in the hills of western Sonoma County by early Friday
afternoon.
Fire crews responded to flooding in Siskiyou County, near
the Oregon border, placing sandbags to protect homes and minor
mudslides were reported in Washington state. Flash flood
advisories were also issued for Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties
in Northern California.
High winds caused more than 80 flights be canceled and
hundreds more delayed at San Francisco International Airport,
knocked down trees and caused scattered power outages.
According to Pacific Gas and Electric, more than 114,000
homes and businesses lost power, although the majority of them
had been restored by late-afternoon.
Cross said heavy rains were expected to fall into Friday
night and again on Sunday after a brief lull on Saturday.
Forecasters say that while the soaking would provide some
relief to the drought-stricken state, it was not expected to
make a significant impact, in part because the warm weather
system would not add to mountain snowpacks.
The multi-year, record drought has prompted California
officials to sharply reduce water supplies to farmers and impose
conservation measures statewide.
Brian Fuchs, a climatologist with the U.S. Drought Monitor,
said that experts were optimistic when California was hit with
several strong storm in December but those hopes largely
evaporated when January saw very little precipitation.
January is typically the state's wettest month, he said,
with little rain falling between mid-April and December.
Fuchs said the drought's intensity was lessened in some
areas, including Marin County, after December's rains and a
small section of the state, on the eastern edge of San
Bernardino County, was no longer considered to be in drought.
"It's one little corner of the state, a desert region that
had more precipitation than they usually do and that was
enough," he said, adding that it would not make a major impact
on the larger crisis.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)