By Courtney Sherwood
PORTLAND, Ore., April 6 Oregon Governor Kate
Brown declared a drought emergency on Monday in three southern
and central Oregon counties, expanding upon earlier drought
declarations the Democrat made in March, as the state faces
record low snowpack levels.
Continuing drought has caused "natural and economic disaster
conditions" in Oregon's Crook, Harney and Klamath counties,
heightening wildfire risk, and threatening wildlife and
agriculture, Brown said in her declaration.
"Oregon's unusually warm and dry winter has potentially dire
consequences," Brown said on Monday.
The drought declarations in Oregon come as below-average
rain and snow levels have threatened agriculture in parts of the
U.S. West.
A spring storm was expected to bring several inches (cm) of
rain to some areas of drought-parched California and up to two
feet (60 cm) of snow to mountains beginning late on Monday, just
days after Governor Jerry Brown ordered sweeping cuts in water
use.
In Washington, Governor Jay Inslee last month declared
drought emergencies for regions of his state, north of Oregon.
Brown has placed Malheur and Lake counties in southeastern
Oregon under drought emergency since mid-March.
According to Oregon's Water Resources Department, snowpack
statewide is at less than 50 percent of its normal level, and a
number of lakes and reservoirs are nearly empty, posing threats
to endangered fish within the region.
In some cases, the drought has also uncovered long-buried
historic sites.
The town of Klamath Junction, which was abandoned in 1960 to
make way for an irrigation project and had been under water for
more than half a century, has been gradually re-emerging since
late last year.
Building foundations and scattered debris are now visible on
a muddy plain that is normally under water.
