Aron Ralston, subject of the film ''127 Hours'', arrives at the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

DENVER Aron Ralston, whose harrowing tale of amputating his own forearm after he became trapped in a Utah canyon became a best-selling book and later a Hollywood film, was jailed in Denver on suspicion of domestic violence, court records released on Sunday show.

Ralston, 38, was arrested Saturday night and was being held in the Denver County jail where he faces one count of assault and one count of "wrongs to minors," according to jail records.

A spokeswoman with the Denver Police Department told Reuters she could not provide details of the incident.

It was not immediately clear if Ralston had retained an attorney.

Ralston made headlines in 2003 when he amputated his right forearm with a pocketknife to free himself after a boulder dislodged and trapped him inside a Utah canyon.

Ralston, an experienced outdoorsman, was canyoneering alone in the remote canyon when the mishap occurred.

He wrote a best-seller about his ordeal titled, "Between a Rock and a Hard Place."

In 2010, the story was made into a movie, "127 Hours," starring James Franco. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Ralston is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon. In suspected domestic violence cases, a defendant cannot bond out of jail before appearing before a judge. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Marguerita Choy)