BUNKERVILLE, Nevada May 30 When the U.S.
government declared the Mojave desert tortoise an endangered
species in 1989, it effectively marked the cattle ranchers of
Nevada's Clark County for extinction.
Rancher Cliven Bundy once had neighbors on the range: when
the tortoise was listed, there were about 50 cattle-ranching
families in the county. Some of them fought court battles to
stay, rejecting the idea their cattle posed a danger to the
tortoises. But, one by one, they slowly gave up and disappeared.
Bundy has proven himself one of the most tenacious of this
vanishing breed. Backed by armed militiamen, the rancher forced
federal agents to stop rounding up his cattle in April, which
were grazing illegally on public lands shared by the tortoises.
Bundy initially joined his neighbors in their legal fight to
stay but then took a more hardline stance, refusing to recognize
federal authority over the land. In 1993, he stopped paying
grazing fees and his permit was canceled. In 1998, when
authorities banned grazing on much of the federal range, he
ignored a court order to move.
In its years-long dispute with Bundy, the federal Bureau of
Land Management (BLM) has portrayed the rancher as a scofflaw,
free-riding on the backs of roughly 16,000 ranchers on BLM
allotments across the United States who pay their grazing fees.
They say he now owes $1 million, most of it fines.
But interviews with some of Bundy's former rancher neighbors
and ex-BLM officials suggest the reality is more complex: in
Clark County, at least, the BLM no longer wanted the ranchers'
fees. It wanted them off the range to fulfill its legal
obligation to protect the tortoises living on its land. To
achieve this, it joined forces with the county government.
Clark County is not an isolated case. Disputes over land
rights are playing out in many Western states, especially in
rural areas, where some residents and lawmakers question the
legitimacy of the federal government's claim to swathes of land.
In New Mexico, a county government is arguing with federal
land managers over whether a rancher can take his cattle to a
fenced-off watering hole. In Utah, protesters have been
defiantly driving all-terrain vehicles down a canyon trail
closed by the U.S. government.
In Clark County, it was rancher versus tortoise.
"When they got the turtles listed as endangered ... they
pushed to get the cattle off," said Melvin Hughes, who once
ranched alongside Bundy on the Bunkerville allotment, one of a
dozen or so large federal grazing areas in Clark County.
The rationale for ending grazing cited by federal government
agencies was plausible but, the agencies conceded, unproven:
that livestock grazing harms desert tortoise populations, in
part because they compete for the same foods, such as grasses
and the new spring growth of cacti.
"They said the cattle was eating the feed from the turtles,"
said Hughes. "Hogwash!"
When the tortoise was listed in 1989, Las Vegas, the county
seat, was one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities. For Vegas to
spread even an inch farther into the tortoise-filled desert
risked a federal offense under the Endangered Species Act.
The county successfully sought a permit that would allow
development that inadvertently killed tortoises in some parts of
the county if they funded conservation efforts in other parts.
To get the permit, the county made numerous commitments to
the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help the desert tortoise
thrive. One of those promises was to pay willing ranchers to
give up their grazing rights.
"Clark County made a choice: urban development is far more
important to us than ranchers on the periphery of the county,"
said James Skillen, author of a book about the BLM called "The
Nation's Largest Landlord."
"The BLM is part of that larger tension between a kind of
urban and environmentally conscious West and a traditional
resource West," he said. "Those conflicts are just going to keep
going and the Endangered Species Act is going to continue to be
a mechanism of that conflict."
Clark County officials did not respond to interview
requests.
TORTOISE WARS
Bundy's refusal to recognize federal authority over the
range has made him a folk hero in some conservative quarters.
His two-bedroom home, in which he raised 14 children, sits south
of a spill of lush grasses and reeds along the Virgin River.
Wise-cracking militia men with holstered handguns check the
identities of visitors to guard against intrusion by federal
agents. Although Bundy's popularity was badly dented by his
widely reported remarks in which he wondered whether black
people were worse off now than under slavery, dozens of
supporters remain in camps on his property.
Bundy maintains the BLM's aim from almost the moment the
tortoise was listed was to drive the ranchers out of Clark
County on a pretext he dismissed as "wacko environmental stuff."
"I could tell that the BLM was trying to manage us out of
business," Bundy told Reuters, explaining his decision to stop
paying grazing fees.
His critics say he is ignoring laws that do not suit him and
treating public land as if it is his own private range.
The BLM said it could not answer specific questions about
the Clark County disputes.
One of Bundy's former neighbors is his cousin Kelly Jensen,
a fourth-generation cattleman who owned a 40-acre ranch and
grazed his cattle on the public lands around it.
Life as a rancher was not a lucrative business, Jensen
recalled. Most of the Bunkerville allotment's 160,000 acres is
arid brown-dusted desert.
He estimated the profit on a cow sold for slaughter was
about $50. Still, he said, ranching was "in the blood," and he
liked its self-sufficiency: if you needed a new fridge, you just
sold a couple of cows.
Desert tortoises, which can live more than 60 years, have
always been part of the landscape. They face myriad threats:
development, disease and a huge explosion in the population of
ravens, which prey on young tortoises. People sometimes shoot
tortoises or crush them in their cars.
In its 1989 listing of the tortoise, the Fish and Wildlife
Service named all those threats and more, including livestock
grazing. But in 1994, it acknowledged in its Desert Tortoise
Recovery Plan that the "extremely controversial" question of
whether cattle harmed tortoise populations was not settled.
In 2002, the U.S. Geological Survey said in a report that
the evidence for the harm done by cattle was "not overwhelming."
William Boarman, the biologist who wrote the report, said he
was not aware of subsequent studies showing a strong link.
Still, the Fish and Wildlife Service said in its recovery
plan, until it could be proved beyond doubt that the two species
could get along, grazing should be banned in critical tortoise
habitat.
LEGAL BATTLES
Soon after the tortoise was listed, the BLM issued an
emergency rule requiring the ranchers to remove their cattle
from the range, according to the ranchers. A group of them hired
a lawyer and asked for a hearing before an administrative law
judge to overrule the order.
"Our argument was that livestock grazing on these allotments
in these circumstances is not harming the desert tortoise," said
Karen Budd-Falen, the lawyer the ranchers hired. "The court
ruled from the bench: the cows can stay, the BLM is wrong."
About a year later, the BLM again issued a clearance order,
and the ranchers won a second victory in court. It didn't matter
in the long term: the BLM began tightening grazing rules and
working with Clark County to convince the ranchers to leave.
"We won the case, but we still have to get off the range,"
rancher Jensen said.
Bob Abbey, who was the BLM's Nevada director for much of
this period, acknowledged that the steps taken by the BLM to
protect the tortoise had made life difficult for some ranchers.
"When you limit grazing in such a prescriptive nature many
ranchers feel they cannot make a living," he said.
Abbey said the BLM worked with Clark County to offer
payments to the ranchers because it was the "fairest way of
resolving" the issue.
Some ranchers seemed happy with the money they were offered,
said Budd-Falen, the lawyer.
But ranchers interviewed by Reuters said that given the
choice they were presented with, their sales were hardly
willing.
"We had no say in what we were going to get," said Calvin
Adams, who also ranched on the Bunkerville allotment.
About seven years after first fighting the BLM before a
judge, he accepted $75,000 to give up his grazing rights. "I
couldn't afford to pay the lawyers when they just keep taking
you to court," he said.
It is not clear how many ranchers accepted a buyout and how
many left for other reasons. Either way, the efforts of Clark
County and the BLM were effective: it took many years, but
eventually more than 1 million acres of federal rangeland was
emptied of cattle apart from those belonging to Bundy.
TOO SOON TO TELL
Clark County has spent millions of dollars of developers'
money on conservation efforts, from signage to studies, and
relocated thousands of tortoises that were in the way of
development projects into conservation areas.
But the development allowed by the county's permit has
killed hundreds of tortoises, too. A 2001 report by the county
estimated that upwards of 400 tortoises were killed each year in
building projects after it dropped a mandatory requirement to
relocate tortoises before construction began.
It is still too soon to tell whether the tortoise population
is recovering, or at least holding stable, according to the Fish
and Wildlife Service and biologists.
Meanwhile public land in Clark County's Dry Lake Valley has
been zoned for solar energy development. For any projects to
proceed, developers would have to balance the damage by
conserving tortoise habitat elsewhere.
The BLM says it has found a perfect swathe of land for these
conservation efforts, pending final approval. There is one
problem: it is home to hundreds of Bundy's trespassing cattle.
Bundy may soon find he is in the way all over again.
