(Adds details throughout)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Nov 9 Police arrested a man on
Friday accused of raping a mentally disabled 18-year-old woman
on a county bus as it rolled through a Los Angeles suburb during
rush hour, two days after the crime stunned America's
second-largest city.
Kerry Trotter, 20, was taken into custody at a Los Angeles
home after a tip from the public following intense media
coverage of the attack, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's
department said in a statement.
Sheriff's officials have said that the woman, who they
described as having the mental capacity of a 10 year old,
boarded a Metro bus at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Los
Angeles suburb of Culver City.
A man boarded at the same time and followed her to the rear
of the bus where he sexually assaulted her "without any warning
or provocation," a sheriff's office statement said.
The woman reported the assault to the driver after her
assailant had left the bus and he quickly notified police.
There were at least several passengers on the bus at the
time of the assault, according to Los Angeles County
Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Marc Littman.
"It's premature to jump to any conclusions about the
operator's (actions)," Littman said, adding the driver had been
placed on administrative leave while the incident was being
investigated.
"We know that a rape took place but the circumstances are
still being investigated, including the operator's response," he
said.
Trotter was booked on suspicion of forcible rape and was
being held in lieu of $1 million bail pending an initial court
appearance, which was likely to take place on Monday.
Sheriff's spokesman Sergeant Dan Scott told a news
conference that Trotter has an extensive criminal history,
including prior charges of sexual assault.
Littman said MTA officials were working with law enforcement
and interviewing the bus driver. He defended the county's public
transportation system as safe, saying that four rapes had been
reported during 2012 out of more than 500 million passengers.
"It's shocking. It's terrible. This a mentally disabled
woman," Littman said. "Any rape is terrible."
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Lisa Shumaker)