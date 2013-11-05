(Updates with comment from rapper's spokesman)
Nov 5 Rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl
Simmons, was arrested outside a South Carolina airport on
Monday for driving with a suspended license and without a
vehicle tag and insurance, according to the Spartanburg County
Detention Center.
Airport police familiar with Simmons and his lengthy arrest
history stopped him as he was driving to the
Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport early on Monday
evening, a police dispatcher said.
The New York-born rapper, who lives in South Carolina, was
arrested when he did not have a valid license, the dispatcher
said.
The 42-year-old entertainer spent several hours in jail
before posting a $1,335 bond on the charges, according to
Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was booked at 6:27 p.m.
local time.
"He was arrested on minor traffic charges and spent only
three hours in jail," said Domenick Nati, a spokesman for the
rapper. "This short arrest will not affect any of his upcoming
concerts."
Nati said Simmons still planned to perform on Wednesday.
The rapper, whose albums include "It's Dark and Hell is Hot"
and "Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood," also starred in the
movies "Romeo Must Die" and "Cradle 2 The Grave."
Simmons has had numerous run-ins with police in South
Carolina and elsewhere.
He was arrested in South Carolina in August and charged with
possession of marijuana two days before he was due in court on a
drunk driving charge. He was arrested in July on suspicion of
driving under the influence and failing to have a valid driver's
license.
Simmons' arrest record also includes charges of animal
cruelty, reckless driving, drug possession and probation
violations.
He has had several felony convictions and has served prison
time in Arizona.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and
Lisa Von Ahn)