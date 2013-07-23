July 22 An American rap artist who drew
criticism for using a disparaging line about people with autism
in a song lyric has apologized.
J Cole said he had removed the line, which referred to
rivals as "autistic" and "retarded," from the song "Jodeci
Freestyle."
"I want to educate myself more on Autism, and I'll gladly
own my mistake and serve as an example to today's generation
that there's nothing cool about mean-spirited comments about
someone with Autism," J Cole wrote on his blog, DreamVillain.
"People with this disorder and their loved ones have to go
through so much already, the last thing they need is to hear
something as ignorant as what I said," he continued in the post,
dated July 21. "I understand."
J Cole had performed the song with the rapper Drake, who has
also apologized.
"This was a learning lesson for both of us, and I'm grateful
for the opportunity to try to right this wrong," Drake posted on
his website on Monday.
The lyrics drew criticism from people with autism spectrum
disorder and their families.
After the song was widely publicized last month, the blogger
Lou Melgarejo, whose daughter has autism, asked the two artists
to consider the impact of their words.
"Ultimately, you are free to say/rap/sing whatever you
want," he wrote in a post that was carried on the website of the
advocacy organization Autism Speaks. "I am just asking that you
please stop insulting those who often cannot defend themselves."
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Paul Simao)