By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, April 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
likely hike interest rates in September, Allianz chief economic
adviser Mohamed El-Erian said on Thursday.
"Yes, the Fed will be the first to move. Notwithstanding
last Friday's employment report, I think they will start hiking
rates in September," El-Erian told a financial audience in
Toronto after a presentation about the economic and market
impact of geopolitical threats.
Markets have been preparing for the Fed to boost rates this
year, possibly as early as June, but recent lackluster economic
data, including a dismal March employment report last week, has
tempered rate hike expectations. Many market participants now
expect a rate rise in the second half of 2015.
The U.S. central bank's plan to raise rates contrasts with
the policies of other economies around the world. More than two
dozen central banks and monetary authorities have cut rates this
year to boost growth and bolster inflation.
El-Erian, noting his preferred asset is currently cash, said
the U.S. rate hike will likely come with important caveats,
including a forward policy guidance that will indicate monetary
tightening will be gradual.
"They're going to tell us the path is going to be ... very
shallow, it's going to be a very long journey, very gradual," he
said.
El-Erian also said that while central banks may be able to
control microeconomic outcomes, they do not have the tools to
control the macroeconomic outcome.
