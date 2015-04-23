NEW YORK, April 23 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Wednesday for an eighth straight day, Fed data released early Thursday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent range on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)