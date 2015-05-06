NEW YORK May 6 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow each other's excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a third day on Tuesday, Fed data released early Wednesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with Monday's 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent range. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)