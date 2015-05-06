BRIEF-FG Future FY 2016 net result turns to profit of RUB 4.83 billion
* Says FY 2016 net profit of 4.83 billion roubles ($84.82 million) versus loss of 6.21 billion roubles year ago
NEW YORK May 6 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow each other's excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a third day on Tuesday, Fed data released early Wednesday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with Monday's 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent range. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 2 The start of a trial brought by Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund against Societe Generale has been adjourned until Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said.