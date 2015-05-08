BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
NEW YORK May 8 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow each other's excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a fifth day on Thursday, Fed data released early Friday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent, matching Wednesday's range. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.