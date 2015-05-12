NEW YORK May 12 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow each other's excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a seventh day on Monday, Fed data released early Tuesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent, matching Friday's range of 0.07 percent to 0.3400 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)