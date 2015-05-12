BRIEF-Sekisui House Reit to issue new investment units
* Says it will issue 71,400 new investment units through public offering
NEW YORK May 12 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow each other's excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a seventh day on Monday, Fed data released early Tuesday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent, matching Friday's range of 0.07 percent to 0.3400 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Says it will issue 71,400 new investment units through public offering
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)