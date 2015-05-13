Total and Erg get four bids for Italy petrol stations -sources
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
NEW YORK May 13 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow each other's excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for an eighth day on Tuesday, Fed data released early Wednesday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, matching Monday's range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results