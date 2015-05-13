NEW YORK May 13 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow each other's excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for an eighth day on Tuesday, Fed data released early Wednesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, matching Monday's range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)