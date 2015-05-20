NEW YORK May 20 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow each other's excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent on Tuesday, down from 0.13 percent on Monday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released early Wednesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent, matching Monday's range. (Reporting by Richard Leong)