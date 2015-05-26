BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
NEW YORK May 26 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Friday after being at 0.12 percent for three straight days, U.S. Federal Reserve data released early Tuesday showed.
The U.S. bond market and banks were closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent for a second day on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.