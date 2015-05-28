NEW YORK May 28 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for a second day on Wednesday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released early Thursday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.340 percent, compared with 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)