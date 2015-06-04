NEW YORK, June 4 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent to its highest in 1-1/2 weeks on Wednesday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Thursday showed.

On Tuesday, the effective fed funds rate was 0.12 percent.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent for a second day. (Reporting by Richard Leong)