BRIEF-Wheeler REIT reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.31
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
NEW YORK, June 9 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a fourth day on Monday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Tuesday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent for a fourth straight trading session. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017