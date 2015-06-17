(Adds background)
NEW YORK, June 17 The key borrowing costs the
U.S. Federal Reserve targets to achieve its interest rate
objective rose to its highest level in over two years as traders
await for clues whether the central bank would raise rates later
this year.
The federal funds rate, which banks charge each
other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent on
Tuesday, the highest level since May 2013, Fed data released
Wednesday showed.
The average fed funds rate averaged 0.13 percent on Monday
for nine straight days.
The fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.32
percent, compared with Monday's 0.07 to 0.3125 percent.
Interbank borrowing costs for longer periods has been rising
steadily as traders anticipate the Fed might raise short-term
rates later this year as the jobs market has improved.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy
setting group, will release a statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)
following a two-day meeting.
Half hour later, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to
conduct a press conference.
Wall Street firms widely anticipate the Fed will end its
near zero interest rate policy in September, while the futures
market signaled traders expect such a move in December at the
earliest.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)