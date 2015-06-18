NEW YORK, June 18 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent on Wednesday, holding at its highest level since May 2013 for the second day, U.S. Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.

The rate rose to 0.14 percent on Tuesday, after averaging 0.13 percent for the previous nine straight days.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent on Wednesday.

The U.S. economy is growing moderately after a winter swoon and likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year, U.S. Federal Reserve officials indicated on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karen Brettell)