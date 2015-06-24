NEW YORK, June 24 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a third day on Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Wednesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.01 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with Monday's 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)