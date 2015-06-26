BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says shares to halt trading from May 15 pending announcement related to investment plan
NEW YORK, June 25 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a fifth day on Thursday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Wednesday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with Wednesday's 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
