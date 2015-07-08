BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Q1 loss narrows to 145,537 dinars
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 145,537 dinars versus loss of 5.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 8 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a fifth day on Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Wednesday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.01 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
DUBAI, May 11 United Arab Emirates e-commerce and online marketplace website JadoPado has been acquired by a technology fund led by Dubai billionaire and Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar, his spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.