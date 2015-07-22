NEW YORK, July 22 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Tuesday, down from 0.14 percent on Monday, according to U.S. Federal Reserve data.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with Monday's range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent, Fed data released on Wednesday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)