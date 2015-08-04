MOVES-Sands to join Natixis syndicate from Jefferies
LONDON, May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.
NEW YORK Aug 4 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent on Monday, up from 0.08 percent on Friday, according to Federal Reserve data.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent on Monday, compared with a range of 0.03 percent to 0.3125 percent on Friday, Fed data released on Tuesday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Extraordinary general meeting approves merger with ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)