NEW YORK, March 18 The U.S. federal funds rate , what banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday, Fed data released early Wednesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the U.S. Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent on Tuesday, matching Monday's range. (Reporting by Richard Leong)