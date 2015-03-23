New York, March 23 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent on Friday, unchanged from Thursday, Fed data released early Monday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent, matching the range set on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)