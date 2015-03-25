New York, March 25 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.11 percent on Tuesday after being at 0.12 percent for three straight days, Fed data released early Wednesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, matching the range set on Monday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)