NEW YORK, March 30 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent on Friday, up from 0.11 percent on Thursday, Fed data released early Monday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent, matching Thursday's range. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)