NEW YORK, March 31 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent on Monday, unchanged from Friday, Fed data released early Tuesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent for a third straight session. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)