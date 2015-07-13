NEW YORK, July 13 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for an eighth day on Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Monday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded for a third day in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)